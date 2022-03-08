Russian gymnasts face punishment for winning medals

Russia is facing a series of sanctions in the world of sports after the invasion of Ukraine. Russia’s name, national flag and national anthem have been banned everywhere, from football to athletics. As a result, Russia has become almost one house in the world arena. However, some sports organizations have offered Russian athletes the opportunity to play in exchange for conditions. And that is Russia’s national identity, they will not be able to take part in the national anthem.

Despite all this, many are supporting Russia. Among them is Russian gymnast Ivan Kuliak. On the stage of winning the medal, he stood by the Ukrainian player Ilya Kovtun and supported the fight. He wore a T-shirt with ‘Z’ written on his chest. This symbol has become a symbol of support for the Russian invasion of Ukraine. In the competition held in Qatar, the competitor from Ukraine won the gold in the competition. Culiac won the bronze.

The International Gymnastics Federation is going to take disciplinary action against Kuliak for such behavior. Kuliak has already been banned by the International Gymnastics Federation. In a statement, the federation said: “The International Gymnastics Federation will ask the Gymnastics Ethics Foundation to take disciplinary action against male gymnast Ivan Kuliak. Who did an amazing job at the Equipment World Cup in Doha, Qatar. ‘

Kuliak is not the first Russian gymnast to publicly support Putin’s war in Ukraine. Svetlana Khorkina shared the ‘Z’ sign online last week. “A campaign for those who are not ashamed to be Russian,” Khorkina wrote in the caption. Khorkina won seven Olympic medals from 1996 to 2004.