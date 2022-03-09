Russian invasion: UFC-Que Choisir calls on banks to lower their money transfer fees to Ukraine

No gifts, even in times of war. In a press release this Wednesday, UFC-Que Choisir denounces the high fees imposed on money transfers to Ukraine, while the World Bank expects a sharp increase in these. “Since the crisis in Ukraine, many consumers have come to the aid of its nationals with donations. This is particularly the case of those who transfer money to their relatives who have not yet been able to flee the war or who wish to stay in their country ,” writes the association.

Thus, the banks’ profits on these money transfers should reach at least 12 billion euros in 2022 . What to choose. The latter therefore challenges France, which holds the presidency of the Council of the European Union , on the subject. And calls on him to negotiate a rapid reduction in the rates applied to money transfers with financial institutions.