Russian strategy, from blitzkrieg to siege warfare

The Russian army, which on Wednesday March 9 attacked a children’s hospital in Mariupol, is carrying out an intense campaign of bombing and encirclement of cities. The beginning of an urban war, after the failure of the blitzkrieg.

A “heinous war crime” , unanimously condemned the Twenty-Seven, by the voice of the head of diplomacy of the European Union, Josep Borrell, Thursday, March 10. The bombardment the day before of a Ukrainian pediatric hospital in Mariupol, which left three dead, testifies to a methodical tactic of the Russian army. What the Chief of Staff of the French Armed Forces, General Thierry Burkhard, described as a “steamroller” in Le Monde on March 6.