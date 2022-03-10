Russian tourists stuck abroad without maps told how to get out of the situation

Since March 10, it has become impossible to withdraw cash from Russian bank cards and pay with them abroad and in Russia. For our tourists, this did not come as a surprise, they have been talking about such an opportunity for a long time.

Whoever had something to take off the cards – they took it off. For those who don’t, they are left to hope for a miracle, sitting in foreign resorts. There are problems with export flights today, getting to Russia is very difficult and incredibly expensive.

The first step will be to evacuate tourists from Egypt, then stuck in Europe, then the turn of the Maldives, Cuba, Dominican Republic and Mexico. When it comes to India, Southeast Asia – one can only guess.

Muscovite Inna’s parents are stuck in Egypt. She gave them a tour for the holidays. It’s been three days since the ticket ended, but the plane is still missing.

-I transferred money to them so that they could at least stay in their hotel. And now you can’t translate! They have no money at all, and in the hotel they pretend to be fools and demand cash at every turn. I don’t know what to do yet, I’m just crying, ”she tells the mk.ru website.

Pensioners have so far borrowed cash from a Russian woman who is married to an Egyptian. She also plans to go home on an export flight. In Russia, he will take his debt.

– At the reception they do not require money, they say that the issue will be resolved with the sending party. But all the rest turn on the fool and demand their baksheesh, Inna’s parents share.