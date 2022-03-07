Russia has begun to feel the pinch of sanctions imposed by Western countries. The country’s central bank governor, Lavira Nabiulina, could not hide her discomfort. News from The Guardian.

The Russian ruble has depreciated by more than a quarter since the announcement of the separation of 12 Russian banks from the international trading system Swift. In this context, Nabiullah announced last Monday that he would double the policy interest rate to 20 percent to keep up the high inflation rate. In order not to put too much pressure on ordinary Russians, he announced a temporary shutdown of the stock market, starting with capital controls.

The outfit she wore to an emergency meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday raises questions about what she thinks of the war. When he appeared on television with Putin, his face was pale.

Charlie Robertson, global chief economist at Renaissance Capital, said: “After wearing black, he made it clear last Monday that he hated war. And this is his characteristic, he always wears suggestive clothes to give his opinion. His role in shaping today’s Russia is significant, but he could not accept that Russia is now at war. ”

Lavira Nabiulina is well-liked in the international arena. Putin is also popular among critics. In modern terms, the governor has played a key role in reforming Russia’s central bank. He has faced many challenges since taking charge in 2013. He has faced many adversities and has successfully kept Russia out of danger.

As a former loyal adviser to the Russian president, Lavira Nabiullah has kept Russia’s economy afloat. This time around, he has reduced his dependence on the US dollar. He has enabled Russia to cope with Western sanctions, especially in the wake of the 2014 transition to Crimea.

Lavira is said to have spoken of Nabiullahina. Not only through words, but also through clothing, especially brooches, as she hints at her own ethical thinking. In May 2020, when the Russian government, like many other countries in the world, urged people to stay at home. He wore a house-shaped brooch. A month later, after the policy reduced interest rates, he wore a pigeon-shaped brooch.