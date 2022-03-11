Russia’s defense minister has told Putin the latest information about the war in Ukraine

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Saigu has given President Vladimir Putin an update on the war on the 17th day of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. “Everything is going according to plan in Ukraine,” he said.

” Everything is going according to plan ,” Sergei Saigu told President Putin at a televised Security Council meeting .

Russia’s defense minister has claimed that Ukraine has sent 17,000 Middle Eastern volunteers to its military to join the war.

“We have received a large number of volunteer applications from different countries,” he said. They want to work for the independence of Donetsk and Luhansk republics.

Russia’s defense minister has offered Putin more supplies in the Donbass region of Ukraine. He also said that a large quantity of weapons, including tanks, had been seized from the Ukrainian armed forces.

Following the defense minister’s remarks, President Putin spoke in support of the US Alliance, but said that maintaining some independence was important. “We want to welcome those who want to fight, not just for money,” he said.