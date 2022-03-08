Russia’s oil-gas-coal will not be able to enter the United States

The United States has imposed a total embargo on Russia’s oil, gas and coal imports.

“We are imposing sanctions on Russia for importing all kinds of energy products, including oil and gas,” he said. That means US ports will no longer allow Russian oil to enter, and the American people will deal another blow to Putin’s war machine.

Biden is working closely with his European allies on the issue, but it is difficult for Europe to impose sanctions on Russia’s oil and gas because they are heavily dependent on Russian oil and gas.

Shortly before Biden’s announcement of the sanctions, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom announced that his country would gradually reduce its imports of Russian oil and petroleum products by the end of this year.