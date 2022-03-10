Sabotaged fuel pump in Momignies: water in Euro 95 and broken down cars

On Thursday afternoon, a post on the company’s Facebook page sparked outrage among station regulars. It read: ” Our Momignies service station has been the victim of sabotage in recent weeks. Indeed, we have seen on our surveillance cameras that individuals, acting at night, thought it smart to sabotage our Euro tank 95 by pouring water directly into it “.

The origin was therefore very voluntary and the petrol pump directly took the initiative to reinforce the security of the premises in order to avoid any new act of sabotage.