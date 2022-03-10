News

Sabotaged fuel pump in Momignies: water in Euro 95 and broken down cars

Photo of Kevin Robin Kevin Robin Send an email 2 hours ago
0 Less than a minute

On Thursday afternoon, a post on the company’s Facebook page sparked outrage among station regulars. It read: ” Our Momignies service station has been the victim of sabotage in recent weeks. Indeed, we have seen on our surveillance cameras that individuals, acting at night, thought it smart to sabotage our Euro tank 95 by pouring water directly into it “.

The origin was therefore very voluntary and the petrol pump directly took the initiative to reinforce the security of the premises in order to avoid any new act of sabotage.

Photo of Kevin Robin Kevin Robin Send an email 2 hours ago
0 Less than a minute
Photo of Kevin Robin

Kevin Robin

Related Articles

Photo of Players Championship: TPC Sawgrass evacuated as thunderstorms roll into Florida

Players Championship: TPC Sawgrass evacuated as thunderstorms roll into Florida

12 mins ago
Photo of Thomas Tuchel says Chelsea face an uncertain future after owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned

Thomas Tuchel says Chelsea face an uncertain future after owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned

14 mins ago
Photo of Russia hits back at Western sanctions with export bans

Russia hits back at Western sanctions with export bans

17 mins ago
Photo of Ukraine war: No progress on ceasefire after Kyiv-Moscow talks

Ukraine war: No progress on ceasefire after Kyiv-Moscow talks

22 mins ago
Back to top button