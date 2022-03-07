Sales of black and white sarees have increased for Alia’s welfare
The name that is now going viral on the internet is none other than Rani Gangubai Kathiawari of Kamathipura, a sex village in Mumbai, India in the sixties. To many, she was the ‘Mafia Queen of Mumbai’. It was forbidden to enter the dark alleys of Kamathipura without his permission. Mumbai’s underworld trembles at the name of this Ganguly.
Movie teasers, trailers, songs are coming one after another. Alia is also sharing one picture after another with her 59.4 million fans in the photo campaign. And there he is seen wearing all the clothes that Gangubai used to wear. Alia is wearing one sari after another for the promotion of the film. And white color is predominant there. Mostly silk, some are muslin or tassar.
One week after its release on YouTube, ‘Dholira’ is still trending. In the song, fans are also dancing to the beat of drums with Gangubai Rupi Alia in white sari. Alia has published several pictures after wearing two similar saris. There he styled like Gangubai. Alia’s head is adorned with freshly blossomed red or white roses brought from the garden.
The saree was designed by Indian designer Khitij Jhalori. This white silk saree has black smooth fringe. And the color combination of the blouse is the opposite again. The black blouse has a white slim border. There is no more work here. It is said to be the best ‘gorgeous’ look of all time.
Alia is wearing silver earrings with it. Small black tip on forehead. And the hair is tied in a braid. Alia’s simple Bengali look is getting a lot of praise from ordinary fans, fashionistas and fashion analysts.