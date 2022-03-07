Salma-Jahanarara did not even get close to New Zealand
The girls of the two teams took to the field four hours late due to rain. After winning the toss, New Zealand invited Bangladesh to bat first. Bangladesh made 140 with two openers Farzana Haque and Shamima Sultana. After batting, New Zealand lost the wicket of captain Sophie Devine. He was bowled by Salma Khatun.
That is the success of Bangladesh. Suzy Bates then stormed the Bangladesh bowlers with Amelia Kerr coming down one down. Bates made 69 off 6 balls with the help of 6 fours. Meanwhile, Amelia Bates made 48 off 37 balls with 5 fours. All but one of Bangladesh’s bowlers, Fariha Trishna, have scored over six runs per over.
Suzy Bates has written her name in an extraordinary record by beating the bowlers of Bangladesh. He got one thousand runs in the girls’ world cup. The right-handed batsman took 21 innings to score one thousand runs. No one has been able to score a thousand runs in the World Cup faster than him. The previous record was held by Belinda Clarke of Australia, who took 22 innings to touch a thousand runs.
Bangladesh started batting very well in the humid weather. Farzana Haque and Shamima Sultana scored 59 runs in the opening match. He also scored over six runs per over. Shamima made 33 off 36 balls with four boundaries.
Farzana Haque, who is in form, got a half century. He made 52 off 63 balls. However, his distaste for hitting boundaries was noticeable today, hitting only one boundary in the innings. After the inaugural pairing, no one else stayed at the crease for long to enlarge Bangladesh’s collection. Amy Satterthwaite took 3 wickets for 25 runs for New Zealand. Mackie and Haley Janssen of France took one wicket each.
After seven days, Bangladesh will play the next match against Pakistan. Bangladesh has lost once in the warm-up match against Pakistan before the start of the tournament.