Salma-Jahanarara did not even get close to New Zealand

Bangladesh batted first in the rain-affected match. In the match that came down in 26 overs, Bangladesh’s score was not bad at 140 for 6. But even then the girls of Bangladesh could not put up much resistance in front of New Zealand.

Three New Zealand batsmen made a run at the speed of the storm. Salma and Jahanara are tired of picking up the ball from outside the boundary. New Zealand won the match by 9 wickets at 144 runs in 20 overs.