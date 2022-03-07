Salman-Katrina are bringing ‘Tiger 3’

Katrina’s question was, “Are you ready?” The immediate response was ‘Tiger is always ready’.

“We all take care of ourselves,” he wrote. Tiger 3 is coming on Eid of 2023. Let’s all be there. The movie is going to be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

“Enjoy #Tiger3 with #YashrajFilms50 on April 21, 2023 at your nearest theater.”

The teaser shows Katrina Kaif practicing an action scene with a knife. Then it was seen that he walked towards Salman Khan who was sleeping a little far away.

Calling Salman, Katrina said, “Now it’s your turn, are you ready? “Tiger is always ready,” Salman said.

According to the report, fans are celebrating the return of the star couple with the release of ‘Tiger 3’. Many are also sending greetings in advance.

Since the work started last year, it has been shot in several places in India, including Turkey, Australia and Russia. However, due to the epidemic, the work was stopped several times and the movie was delayed.

Salman will be seen in the role of Indian agent Abinash alias Tiger and Katrina will be seen in the role of Pakistani agent Zoya.

In addition to Salman and Katrina, Imran Hashmi is playing a villain in the movie Tiger 3 produced by Yashraj Films Pvt. Ltd.

Kabir Khan directed the first film of the franchise ‘Ek Tha Tiger’ which was released in 2012. The second movie ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ directed by Ali Abbas Zafar was released in 2016.

The third movie ‘Tiger 3’ is being made in his series, which is directed by Manish Sharma.

Before ‘Tiger 3’ hits the screens, Salman will be seen in the movie ‘Kavi Eid Kavi Deepavali’ in 2022. On the other hand, Katrina is coming in the movie ‘Phone Ghost’.