World

Saudi new guidelines for Hajj pilgrims

Photo of Kevin Robin Kevin Robin Send an email 5 hours ago
5 1 minute read

Saudi Arabia issues new guidelines for Hajj and Umrah pilgrims

Most of the corona restrictions imposed on the two holy mosques in Mecca and Medina have been lifted. News Al-Arabiya.

However, in order to pay homage to the Holy Prophet (PBUH), one has to get the approval of the authorities separately.

On Thursday, the country’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah issued the new directive.

It also said that from now on, if you want to carry 60,000 riyals or more, gold and other items, you have to inform the relevant authorities of that country.

In case of any deviation, the passenger will have to face trial under Saudi local law.

Hajj and Umrah travelers will be able to take only a limited amount of medicines as per their doctor’s prescription. Carrying hats, jordans, drugs and other items without a prescription for commercial purposes is a punishable offense.

Photo of Kevin Robin Kevin Robin Send an email 5 hours ago
5 1 minute read
Photo of Kevin Robin

Kevin Robin

Related Articles

Photo of Unknown benefits of eating banana

Unknown benefits of eating banana

3 hours ago

The bill was passed of ban Russian fuel by the US Congress

3 hours ago
Photo of Indonesia’s Merapi volcano erupts, erupting hot lava and ash

Indonesia’s Merapi volcano erupts, erupting hot lava and ash

3 hours ago
Photo of Ukraine leaves 2.5 million refugees in war

Ukraine leaves 2.5 million refugees in war

3 hours ago
Back to top button