Saudi new guidelines for Hajj pilgrims

Saudi Arabia issues new guidelines for Hajj and Umrah pilgrims

Most of the corona restrictions imposed on the two holy mosques in Mecca and Medina have been lifted. News Al-Arabiya.

However, in order to pay homage to the Holy Prophet (PBUH), one has to get the approval of the authorities separately.

On Thursday, the country’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah issued the new directive.

It also said that from now on, if you want to carry 60,000 riyals or more, gold and other items, you have to inform the relevant authorities of that country.

In case of any deviation, the passenger will have to face trial under Saudi local law.

Hajj and Umrah travelers will be able to take only a limited amount of medicines as per their doctor’s prescription. Carrying hats, jordans, drugs and other items without a prescription for commercial purposes is a punishable offense.