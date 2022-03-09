Schools were suspended in Istanbul

In the statement made by the Istanbul Governor’s Office, it was stated that according to the data received from the Regional Directorate of Meteorology, an orange alarm was issued for Istanbul and a series of measures were taken.

After the snowfall alarm for Istanbul, the Governorship of Istanbul announced its measures one by one with a last-minute decision.

Due to the expected snowfall in Istanbul, schools were closed from Thursday, March 10, 2022 until Monday, March 14.

The statement made by the Istanbul Governorship is as follows:

“In the meeting of the Provincial Public Health Board dated 09.03.2022;

According to the data received from the Meteorology Regional Directorate at 10.30 today, an ORANGE alarm was issued for Istanbul on Thursday, March 10, 2022 (Tomorrow). Due to anticipated reports and expected adverse weather conditions;

ARE QUR’AN COURSES HOLIDAYS?

2- Including Qur’an courses and kindergarten classes between the ages of 4-6; to suspend educational activities in all educational institutions until Monday, 14 March 2022,

ARE KINDERGARTEN HOLIDAYS?

3 – Suspension of activities in private kindergartens, day care centers and children’s clubs affiliated to the Ministry of Family and Social Services until Monday, 14 March 2022,

ARE UNIVERSITIES HOLIDAYS?

4 – Provided that there is a minimum level of personnel for the execution of compulsory services by our institutions