Sean Penn had to leave Ukraine on foot

Oscar-winning actor Shaun Penn went to film a documentary on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. But during the war he crossed the border into Poland.

After the start of the Russian military operation in Ukraine, millions of people began to flee to neighboring countries, including Poland.

As the situation deteriorated, Hollywood star Sean Peno crossed the border into Ukraine on foot with the refugees on Monday.

He tweeted a picture of himself at the border with his luggage and wrote, “Leaving the car on the side of the road, my two colleagues and I walked mile after mile to the Polish border.”

He further tweeted, “Almost all the cars seen in this picture have only women and children. Most have left all their luggage. The car is their only valuable asset now. ”

Penn traveled to Ukraine last week to work on a documentary on the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Vice Studios is producing the documentary.

Penn was seen attending an official news briefing in the Ukrainian capital, Kiev, last Thursday. On the same day, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a military operation.

He wrote in a series of tweets from Saturday about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine: “It’s already a terrible mistake and heartbreaking. I believe Mr. Putin has made the most terrible mistake for mankind. President Zelensky and the people of Ukraine have emerged as historical symbols of courage and morality. ”

Earlier, Shaun Penn also visited Ukraine last November.

A statement from the president’s office praising the Oscar-winning actor and filmmaker was released by the Ukrainian embassy last week.

Shawn Penn has long been involved in humanitarian work through nonprofits. He also set up a relief agency called ‘Core’ in 2010.