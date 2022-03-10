Seizure of owner’s assets, uncertainty over Chelsea’s Champions League journey

The owner’s name, Roman Abramovich, was the source of Chelsea’s strength. Abramovich has established Chelsea as an influential force in the transfer market. His main interest was not to make a profit using the club’s brand like the owners of Manchester United or Liverpool, but to see the club strong on the football field. But now Abramovich’s involvement has become a nightmare for Chelsea.

Chelsea will face Lille in the last 16 of the Champions League next week. Chelsea won the first leg 2-0 at home. The next leg is on the opponent’s field. And this is why they are in danger. Today, the United Kingdom has decided to seize all of Abramovich’s assets. For this reason, a level of expenditure of the club has been determined. You have to burn a lot of wood to go to France and play according to this level.