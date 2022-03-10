Serbia, the only country in Europe to massively support Putin’s Russia

The country, a candidate for entry into the European Union, refuses to take sanctions against Moscow. Thousands of far-right activists even marched through the streets of Belgrade shouting “all Russians are brothers of Serbs”.

All of Europe is behind Ukraine? Yes, with one major exception. Since the start of the Russian invasion, Serbia, a Balkan country with 7 million inhabitants, has stood out from the rest of the Old Continent, carefully avoiding sanctioning Vladimir Putin.

On Friday March 4, thousands of far-right activists marched through the streets of Belgrade in support of the offensive, waving Russian flags. “All Russians are brothers of Serbs,” proclaimed Damnjan Knezevic, one of the protest organizers and leader of the far-right People’s Patrol movement, which has become known in Serbia in recent years for its violent attacks on migrants.