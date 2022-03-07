Shahid Kapoor is preparing for ‘Slipless Night’

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor is preparing to act in the Hindi remake of French action thriller ‘Slipless Night’.

Shahid will be seen in the role of a police officer in this web film directed by producer Ali Abbas Zafar. The Indian media has reported that the shooting of the movie will start soon.

In an interview with the Bombay Times before standing in front of the camera, Shahid said that it is a very difficult character and he is preparing himself for it.

The Bollywood actor also praised the director for choosing a great story for the movie.

The Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor has starred in movies like ‘Jab We Met’, ‘Kamine’, ‘Haider’ and ‘Kabir Singh’. He is working on a web movie for the first time. However, the name of the movie has not been finalized yet.

Regarding his character in the movie, Shahid Kapoor said, “Every character becomes challenging when you go into its depths. It is difficult to describe the journey of an actor with a character. You only get there when you realize the depth of the character. ”

The French film Sleepless Night, released in 2011, has garnered critical acclaim after its release at the Toronto Film Festival. Directed by producer Friedrich Jardine, the film stars French-Israeli star Tomar Sicily as a police officer.

The incident of the police officer rescuing his own son from the hands of a drug dealer has come up in the movie.

Describing the character as challenging, Shahid Kapoor said that he has had the opportunity to work in such a character before and has tried his best in those fields.

“But when I’m a little unsure, I chase after more difficult things. I think it is better to move forward trying to adapt to the present. ”

He is working on this untitled web series directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna Dick, the famous ‘The Family Man’ through digital medium.

In this regard, Shahid said, the actor has to take the responsibility of choosing a character.

“I listen to everyone and do what I feel, not what I want. As an actor, you should definitely try to do what you think. ”