Shane Warne has died of a heart attack : Thai police

Kevin Robin
23 hours ago

Shane Warne died Friday evening while touring Thailand. The Australian legend went on a holiday in Koh Samui, Thailand with three friends.

Warne was initially thought to have died of a heart attack while sleeping. Later, blood was found in his hotel room.

Three days after the death, the autopsy report finally revealed that the natural death was the best leg-spinner of all time.

After receiving an autopsy report on Sunday, Thai police confirmed that there was no unusual cause for Warne’s death. After learning all the information in the report, Warne’s family accepted it.

A German woman was seen getting into an ambulance while Warne’s body was being taken to hospital. After questioning him, the Thai police found out that he had gone to pay his last respects to Warne as he was already acquainted. There is no other mystery.

Thai police spokeswoman Kisana Pathanaren said in a statement that investigators had received an autopsy report. The doctors there were of the opinion that the cause of death was normal.

Shane Warne has traveled to Koh Samui three times before. This time he went to see a cardiologist before going to Thailand. Warne’s traveling companion Tom Hall said in a statement about the last days of his dear friend that he had not seen anything unusual. A couple of weeks before his death, Warne underwent drastic changes in his diet as well as strenuous exercise to lose weight. Eat only liquid food. Sudden changes in eating habits increase the risk of heart disease.

