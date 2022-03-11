Shane Warne has left assets worth Tk 432 crore

Who is the most powerful man in the world? While searching for the answer to such a question, only one face floats in front of the eyes of many of you. Dwayne Johnson. He is better known as ‘The Rock’ than his own name. One of the highest paid actors in Hollywood. After graduating from the University of Miami, he began his career as a professional wrestler. Now acting and business are running in parallel. Let’s find out what this star eats all day.

Men of his age consume less than half of its calories. He uses this energy to build muscle by exercising. He adheres to a strict diet chart six days a week.

And the rest of the day (Sunday) is his favorite day of the week. Because, that day he took ‘chitmill’; That is, he eats as he pleases. Rock thinks that day is very necessary for life. Because, the food of that day tells his mind that he is not ‘deprived’.

Dwayne Johnson eats five to seven high-protein meals a day. These include cod fish, chicken, steak, eggs, protein powder. These are the main sources of his protein. And rice, sweet potatoes, oatmeal, potatoes meet the demand for carbohydrates.

Peanut butter, eggs, coconut oil, marine fish oil and various nuts are the main favorite foods of rock. Apart from that, you can also eat colorful vegetables and seasonal fruits. It meets the needs of fiber, anti-oxidants, vitamins and minerals.

However, it is not unhealthy to eat ‘chitmill’. He does not eat high quality ‘processed food’. Not to mention ‘refined’ carbon or fried fast food. Don’t eat sugar.

Eat rock at a glance all day long

Rock called breakfast ‘Power Breakfast’. Because, from here comes the main energy to spend the whole day. So do not neglect breakfast. This time he ate heavy food.

1. Breakfast: Eight ounces of steak, eight eggs, one and a half cup of red rice, mushrooms cooked with onion and pepper, and a cup of coffee (without sugar).

2. Breakfast and lunch: Eight ounces of cod fish fry, roasted sweet potatoes, a cup of vegetables or salad and fruit juice.

3. Lunch: Two cups of rice, eight ounces of chicken, mixed vegetables.

Lunch between lunch and dinner: two cups of rice, eight ounces of cod fish, one cup of vegetables, one tablespoon of fish oil and a bowl of salad or mixed fruit.

Lunch: eight ounces steak, roasted potatoes, vegetable salad.

Dinner: two cups of rice, ten ounces of cod, green salad.

Dinner: ten eggs, one cup of vegetables, one tablespoon of fish oil, one cup of vegetables and 30 grams of protein powder.

What to eat after a workout: Eat a rock smoothie within 10 minutes of a workout. There are 75 to 80 grams of protein, a green apple, 30 grams of carbohydrate powder, an ice cream, creatine, water and ice.

Happy Chit Day!

Sunday is Rock Chit Day. This day is called Rock Epic Day. He often eats with his daughters Tiana and Jasmine. Occasionally go to dinner with the eldest daughter Simon. On this day he eats like a ‘mood’. Such as 12 peanut butter pancakes, three to four double pizzas, a box of donuts, sushi, pasta, two ‘Big Daddy’ burgers, set meal, french fries, various desserts, etc. In chit mill he consumes 5 to 6 thousand calories.