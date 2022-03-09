Sharmaji is looking for a new meaning in life

The last movie ‘Sharmaji Namkin’ starring late Bollywood star Rishi Kapoor is finally going to be released. The movie ‘Sharmaji Namkin’ directed by Hitesh Bhatia will be released on OTT platform Amazon Prime Video on March 31, a statement said on Wednesday.

Rishi Kapoor could not finish the work of the film ‘Sharmaji Namkin’. He died before he could finish acting. After the death of Rishi Kapoor, Paresh Rawal played his role. Apart from Rishi Kapoor and Paresh Rawal, Juhi Chawla is also starring in the film.

On the occasion of the birth anniversary of the late actor Rishi Kapoor, the production company Excel Entertainment paid homage by releasing the first look of his last acted film. Juhi Chawla, the lead actress of the film, shared the poster on social media and wrote, “This is our shame, to fill our lives with happiness.”