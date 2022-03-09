Sharmaji is looking for a new meaning in life
The last movie ‘Sharmaji Namkin’ starring late Bollywood star Rishi Kapoor is finally going to be released. The movie ‘Sharmaji Namkin’ directed by Hitesh Bhatia will be released on OTT platform Amazon Prime Video on March 31, a statement said on Wednesday.
Rishi Kapoor could not finish the work of the film ‘Sharmaji Namkin’. He died before he could finish acting. After the death of Rishi Kapoor, Paresh Rawal played his role. Apart from Rishi Kapoor and Paresh Rawal, Juhi Chawla is also starring in the film.
On the occasion of the birth anniversary of the late actor Rishi Kapoor, the production company Excel Entertainment paid homage by releasing the first look of his last acted film. Juhi Chawla, the lead actress of the film, shared the poster on social media and wrote, “This is our shame, to fill our lives with happiness.”
The movie ‘Sharmaji Namkin’ will tell the story of the life of an 80 year old man. Where he is looking for new meaning in life. The movie is a tribute to Rishi Kapoor, one of the most famous actors in the Hindi film world.
The last movie released before Rishi Kapoor’s death was ‘The Body’. Rishi made her Bollywood debut in 1970 with the film ‘Mera Naam Joker’ directed by Baba Raj Kapoor. The audience filled this little member of Kapoor’s family with love.
He was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Filmfare Awards in 2006. He won the Filmfare Best Critics’ Choice Award in 2011 for his performance in ‘Do Duni Char’. Then in 2016 he got the award for Best Supporting Actor for ‘Kapur & Sons’.
He passed away on April 30, 2019 at the age of 8 after suffering from an incurable disease. Fans are waiting to see the late actor Rishi Kapoor on screen once again.