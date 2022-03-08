World

Shell will stop buying Russian crude oil

Photo of Kevin Robin Kevin Robin Send an email 23 hours ago
0 1 minute read

Large oil company Shell last week apologized for buying a consignment of fuel oil from Russia at a lower price and said the decision to buy oil was wrong.

“Our decision to buy one cargo of crude oil from Russia was wrong,” said Ben Van Barden, the company’s chief executive, in a statement. We are sorry for this.

The company said it would immediately close all branches purchasing Russian crude oil. It will even shut down its air fuel and lubricants operations and service stations in Russia. It will also phase out other communications with Russia.

A number of international companies have also withdrawn their business from Russia since the start of Russia’s military operation in Ukraine. And the price of fuel oil has risen to record highs since the attack began.

Note that Tuesday is the 13th day of Russia’s operation in Ukraine. Earlier, on February 24, Russian troops launched a military operation in Ukraine at the behest of Russian President Vladimir Putin. As part of the operation, Ukraine is being attacked by land, air and sea. The Ukrainian army has also been trying to resist since the operation began. There is a bloody conflict between the two sides.

Photo of Kevin Robin Kevin Robin Send an email 23 hours ago
0 1 minute read
Photo of Kevin Robin

Kevin Robin

Related Articles

Photo of Rail travel in Greater Paris region covered at €5 per ticket

Rail travel in Greater Paris region covered at €5 per ticket

41 mins ago
Photo of Founder of Russian propaganda center turned out to be a spy in the USA

Founder of Russian propaganda center turned out to be a spy in the USA

1 hour ago
Photo of Call to the world from Ukraine’s First Lady Olena Zelenska: Tell the terrible truth

Call to the world from Ukraine’s First Lady Olena Zelenska: Tell the terrible truth

2 hours ago
Photo of Diplomatic traffic in Turkey: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is coming to Turkey

Diplomatic traffic in Turkey: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is coming to Turkey

2 hours ago
Back to top button