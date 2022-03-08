Shell will stop buying Russian crude oil

Large oil company Shell last week apologized for buying a consignment of fuel oil from Russia at a lower price and said the decision to buy oil was wrong.

“Our decision to buy one cargo of crude oil from Russia was wrong,” said Ben Van Barden, the company’s chief executive, in a statement. We are sorry for this.

The company said it would immediately close all branches purchasing Russian crude oil. It will even shut down its air fuel and lubricants operations and service stations in Russia. It will also phase out other communications with Russia.

A number of international companies have also withdrawn their business from Russia since the start of Russia’s military operation in Ukraine. And the price of fuel oil has risen to record highs since the attack began.

Note that Tuesday is the 13th day of Russia’s operation in Ukraine. Earlier, on February 24, Russian troops launched a military operation in Ukraine at the behest of Russian President Vladimir Putin. As part of the operation, Ukraine is being attacked by land, air and sea. The Ukrainian army has also been trying to resist since the operation began. There is a bloody conflict between the two sides.