Siluanov called the actions of the West an economic war against Russia

Western countries, in fact, launched a financial and economic war against Russia, said the head of the Russian Finance Ministry, Anton Siluanov. He stated this during a speech at a meeting of government members with President Vladimir Putin on March 10.

Over the past two weeks, Western countries have launched, in fact, a financial and economic war against Russia. The West has defaulted on its financial obligations to Russia … thereby damaging world trade, the head of the department said.

Also, the head of the Ministry of Finance of the Russian Federation Anton Siluanov said that the freezing of Russia’s gold and foreign exchange reserves by a number of countries is a declaration of default on obligations to the Russian Federation. We are talking about the prohibition of the US Treasury to carry out operations with the Russian Central Bank, the National Welfare Fund (NWF) and the Ministry of Finance of the Russian Federation.

