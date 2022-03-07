Entertainment

Singer of ‘Kacha Badam’ who bought a second hand car, was the victim of an accident

Rumor has it that he bought the car with the money he earned after it went viral

Photo of Kevin Robin Kevin Robin Send an email 20 hours ago
4 1 minute read

Remember the world musician? The world famous for the song “Kacha Badam” bought a private car a few days ago. However, the singer has recently been the victim of an accident in that car. He is currently being treated at the hospital but his injuries are not serious.

According to a report in the online version of the Indian media Anandabazar.

A few days ago, Bhuban Badyakar bought a second hand private car. Rumor has it that he bought the car with the money he earned after it went viral. While driving the newly purchased four-wheeler, it suddenly hit the wall. Bhuban suffered chest and face injuries in the accident.

He is currently being treated at a hospital in Surrey. Her chest was x-rayed. However, doctors at the hospital said Bhuban’s injuries were not serious.

Recently, Bhuban said that he will stop selling nuts and concentrate on songs this time. Meanwhile, a check for Rs 1.5 lakh was handed over to him by Godhuli Bela Music Company, which had bought the copyright of Badam song in Bolpur. According to the company, another Rs 1.5 lakh will be handed over to the front building.

Photo of Kevin Robin Kevin Robin Send an email 20 hours ago
4 1 minute read
Photo of Kevin Robin

Kevin Robin

Related Articles

Photo of Bappi Lahiri: The proverbial man of disco music in the Indian subcontinent

Bappi Lahiri: The proverbial man of disco music in the Indian subcontinent

19 hours ago
Photo of James will sing in Las Vegas

James will sing in Las Vegas

19 hours ago
Photo of Deepika reacted to the parents with the new film

Deepika reacted to the parents with the new film

20 hours ago
Photo of After Dhakai Jamdani, Alia played the message of Nalen Gur

After Dhakai Jamdani, Alia played the message of Nalen Gur

20 hours ago
Back to top button