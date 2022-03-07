Singer of ‘Kacha Badam’ who bought a second hand car, was the victim of an accident

Remember the world musician? The world famous for the song “Kacha Badam” bought a private car a few days ago. However, the singer has recently been the victim of an accident in that car. He is currently being treated at the hospital but his injuries are not serious.

According to a report in the online version of the Indian media Anandabazar.

A few days ago, Bhuban Badyakar bought a second hand private car. Rumor has it that he bought the car with the money he earned after it went viral. While driving the newly purchased four-wheeler, it suddenly hit the wall. Bhuban suffered chest and face injuries in the accident.

He is currently being treated at a hospital in Surrey. Her chest was x-rayed. However, doctors at the hospital said Bhuban’s injuries were not serious.

Recently, Bhuban said that he will stop selling nuts and concentrate on songs this time. Meanwhile, a check for Rs 1.5 lakh was handed over to him by Godhuli Bela Music Company, which had bought the copyright of Badam song in Bolpur. According to the company, another Rs 1.5 lakh will be handed over to the front building.