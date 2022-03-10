Smartphone alternatives are coming: Bill Gates

So far there have been questions about what could be an alternative to smartphones. This time the answer to that question was given by the American capitalist Bill Gates. This time he made a prophecy that no one had ever heard before. According to Bill Gates, the new technology that is an alternative to smartphones is called electronic tattoo. News Bloomberg.

According to Bill Gates, the new technology electronic tattoo developed by a company called Chaotic Moon is a biotechnology based strategy. Through this information of human body can be collected and analyzed. This tattoo will basically collect and store information about first aid and sports.

He further said that it is possible to prevent and control the disease through this. It will also be possible to improve physical performance through this tattoo.

Extensive research is now underway on smartphone alternatives. The company, which manufactures the new technology, said it would work with small sensors and trackers on the skin temporarily. Which will send and receive information through a special ink.

But Bill Gates doesn’t think the initial implementation of electronic tattoos is enough. He wants to establish this device in the future as an alternative to today’s smartphones.