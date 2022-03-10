SNCF competitor Trenitalia strengthens its presence on the Paris-Lyon line

Three months after its launch, the SNCF competitor is strengthening its presence on France’s most profitable high-speed line, while continuing to serve Turin and Milan.

The Italian company Trenitalia, which has been running its high-speed trains between Paris , Lyon , Turin and Milan since December 18 , will add a daily Paris-Lyon round trip on April 5 and two more on June 1, in competition with the SNCF TGV. On this date, the Frecciarossa (Italian high-speed trains) will provide five daily round trips between Paris and Lyon. By comparison, the SNCF currently provides 22 rotations per day between the two city centers.

Two rotations will continue as today, from Gare de Lyon in Paris, to Chambéry, Modane, Turin and Milan after a stop at Lyon-Part-Dieu, the three additional round trips terminating at Lyon-Perrache after the Part-Dieu service. And reciprocally. With these new frequencies, Trenitalia enriches the current rail offer with more than 4,600 additional seats per day.