News

SNCF competitor Trenitalia strengthens its presence on the Paris-Lyon line

Photo of Kevin Robin Kevin Robin Send an email 10 hours ago
1 1 minute read

Three months after its launch, the SNCF competitor is strengthening its presence on France’s most profitable high-speed line, while continuing to serve Turin and Milan.

The Italian company Trenitalia, which has been running its high-speed trains between Paris , Lyon , Turin and Milan since December 18 , will add a daily Paris-Lyon round trip on April 5 and two more on June 1, in competition with the SNCF TGV. On this date, the Frecciarossa (Italian high-speed trains) will provide five daily round trips between Paris and Lyon. By comparison, the SNCF currently provides 22 rotations per day between the two city centers.

Two rotations will continue as today, from Gare de Lyon in Paris, to Chambéry, Modane, Turin and Milan after a stop at Lyon-Part-Dieu, the three additional round trips terminating at Lyon-Perrache after the Part-Dieu service. And reciprocally. With these new frequencies, Trenitalia enriches the current rail offer with more than 4,600 additional seats per day.

Photo of Kevin Robin Kevin Robin Send an email 10 hours ago
1 1 minute read
Photo of Kevin Robin

Kevin Robin

Related Articles

Photo of Players Championship: TPC Sawgrass evacuated as thunderstorms roll into Florida

Players Championship: TPC Sawgrass evacuated as thunderstorms roll into Florida

4 hours ago
Photo of Thomas Tuchel says Chelsea face an uncertain future after owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned

Thomas Tuchel says Chelsea face an uncertain future after owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned

4 hours ago
Photo of Russia hits back at Western sanctions with export bans

Russia hits back at Western sanctions with export bans

4 hours ago
Photo of Ukraine war: No progress on ceasefire after Kyiv-Moscow talks

Ukraine war: No progress on ceasefire after Kyiv-Moscow talks

4 hours ago
Back to top button