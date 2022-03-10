Snow measures in Istanbul: Permission for public personnel, no motorcycle

Breaking news!

Snowfall continues intermittently in Istanbul.

Precipitation is expected to increase from tomorrow.

New measures have been taken to combat snow. Istanbul Governor Ali Yerlikaya announced that the use of motorcycles and scooters will be banned after 19.00 today until a second decision.

In addition, provided that there is a minimum of personnel; Apart from security, health and transportation services, civil servants, workers and other employees will be on administrative leave tomorrow.