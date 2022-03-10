Soldiers could die in Russian fleet tanks

Temperatures in Ukraine could drop significantly in the coming days. At that point, the troops in the Russian military’s 40-mile-long tank heading for the country’s capital, Kiev, could freeze to death. A senior defense expert has expressed such fears.

Glenn Grant, a defense expert at the Baltic Security Foundation. He told Newsweek that if the engine did not run, the tanks in the military fleet would turn into large refrigerators for Russian forces.

Glenn Grant added that Russian troops could get out of the tanks to avoid freezing to death. They can start walking.

Kevin Price, a former British army officer, has expressed similar concerns. According to him, if the temperature drops, the Russian tanks will turn into 40 ton freezers.

According to The Independent, Russia’s longest military contingent is currently heading to the Ukrainian capital, Kiev. Concerns have been raised about the slow pace of the military fleet. The Russian military is currently located 19 miles from downtown Kiev.

According to BBC and Reuters reports, Russia has a huge army with tanks and armored vehicles.

According to Ukrainian officials, Russian troops are preparing for a full-scale offensive in Kiev. Russian forces are gathering the necessary equipment to attack Kiev.

According to multiple media reports, the Russian army is stuck due to technical as well as fuel supply problems.

According to the report, Eastern Europe will soon be in the grip of severe cold.

Millions of refugees fleeing Ukraine could also suffer further from the cold.

The United Nations says more than two million people have already fled Ukraine to neighboring countries.

Russia launched an attack on Ukraine on February 24.

The Russian attack on Ukraine took place on Thursday, the 15th day.