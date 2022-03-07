Sophia writes a new chapter in the history of modeling
Puerto Rico is a small country within the West Indies. The number of people living in that country is only a few times more than in Dhaka city. Sophia Zirao was born on March 26, 1997, in a small country of 4 million people with Down syndrome.
Down children grow up physically and mentally late than other children. Sophia, like many others with the disease, had congenital heart problems, vision and hearing problems, and frequent respiratory infections. The shape of the body and face is also a little different. With all this, Sophia used to look at herself in the mirror as a child and say to herself, ‘I will grow up to be a model one day. I will one day become a big businessman. ‘
Many people laughed when they heard this, they used to say sarcastically, ‘Dreaming is not bad. When you see, why dream small. When you see, see big! This will be a model with Down Dindrome, will be a big businessman. Sophia Jirao literally made history as a model with Down Syndrome. US lingerie and beauty brand ‘Victoria’s Secret’ has launched a new collection of lingerie. It has been named ‘Love Cloud Collection’. Sofia has also signed a contract as its brand ambassador.
Sharing the good news with fans on her Instagram account, 24-year-old Sophia wrote: Today is the day to touch my dreams. I was born for this day. And I survived every day I left behind, for today. No dream is so big that you can’t touch it. ‘
Meanwhile, Rail Martinez, the creative director of Victoria’s Secret, has also expressed his desire to have Sofia as his partner. “It’s a historic moment not only for Sophia, but also for the Love Cloud Collection and Victoria’s Secret,” she said in an interview with People magazine. And it’s a wonderful addition to the history of world modeling. We always believe in walking with diverse people. That is our greatest strength. ‘
2019 is the turning point in Sophia’s life. This year he started his own business online. The name ‘Alavet’. The following year, she made her mark as an international model at New York Fashion Week. Then it was time to climb the ladder and touch the sky. One by one Vogue appeared on the cover of Mexico, People, Hello magazine.
Before Sofia, the world’s biggest stars and models including Priyanka Chopra, Megan Rapino, Hailey Bieber, Valentina Sampaio, Paloma Elsace have signed contracts with Victoria’s Secret.