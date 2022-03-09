South Africa in full force in ODI against Bangladesh
South Africa have announced their squad for the one-day series against Bangladesh. Most of the Proteas, who beat India 3-0 at home in January, are in the ODIs against Bangladesh. However, fast bowler Anrikh Narkieke has to stay out of the team due to injury.
Eleven South African cricketers will play for different teams in the IPL. There are 6 of them in the team announced for the ODI series. The new season of IPL will start from March 26.
The first ODI will be on March 16. The next two matches are on March 20 and 23, respectively. The first and third ODIs will be at Centurion, the second at the Wanderers in Johannesburg. The first Test is on March 31 in Durban. April 7 Second Test at Port Elizabeth.
South African team: Temba Bavuma (captain), Keshab Maharaj, Quinton de Kock, Jubayer Hamza, Marco Jansen, Yaneman Malan, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Wine Parnell, Andile Ficoao, Dovisi, Dovisi, Rasi von der Dussen, Kyle Vereina.