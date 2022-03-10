World

South Korea Yoon Suk-yeol brings conservatives back to power

Photo of Kevin Robin Kevin Robin 10 hours ago
Victorious on the wire, the next president shows his firmness against North Korea and China, but will have to deal with the opposition to impose his economic agenda.

Suspense until the end of the night, in Seoul. Yoon Suk-yeol had to wait nearly four in the morning on Thursday to proclaim a forceps victory at the end of the most disputed presidential campaign in the history of the young South Korean democracy. The conservative candidate collected 48.5% of the vote, and less than a point ahead of his pugnacious opponent from the Democratic Party, Lee Jae-myung, credited with 47.8% of the vote, promising economic liberalization and firmness facing North Korea, and China.

