Speed ​​in negotiations to end the war

Russia and Ukraine have agreed to hold Turkish-mediated talks two weeks after the start of the war. The foreign ministers of the two countries are scheduled to meet in Antalya, Turkey on Thursday. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan hopes that this will open the door to a permanent ceasefire.

However, in the midst of a truce, a Russian hospital bombed a hospital in the southeastern Ukrainian city of Mariupol on Wednesday. There have been shootings between the two sides in the vicinity of the capital, Kiev. There have been casualties in the previous two days of fighting between the two sides.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov arrived in Turkey yesterday to discuss ending the war.

Israel is another country that has played a role in the optimistic mediation in this discussion. On Tuesday, Russian officials said the position of both Russia and Ukraine was more flexible than before. Russia is only talking about disarmament in the Donbass region.

In addition to talks on ending the war, the flexible tone of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is being noted. He no longer cares about Ukraine’s accession to the US-led military alliance, NATO. From the beginning, Russian President Vladimir Putin has been objecting to Ukraine’s interest in joining NATO. Russia has called for an end to hostilities, with Ukraine announcing that it will not join a NATO-led alliance.

In an interview with ABC News, Zelensky said he had long since calmed down, realizing that NATO was not ready to accept Ukraine. He also said that NATO was afraid of controversial issues, adding that NATO was also concerned about the conflict with Russia.

Although Turkey is a member of NATO, President Erdogan did not agree with the West on Russia. He says Turkey does not support what is happening to the people of Ukraine.

They are in favor of achieving it through negotiation rather than conflict. There has been “some progress” in the three-point negotiations with the Ukrainian delegation.

Temporary ceasefire Moscow also announced a ceasefire on Wednesday to evacuate civilians from besieged Ukrainian cities. Local time for evacuation of civilians from Irpin, Hostomail, Bucha, Borodianka and Vorjeel in the vicinity of the capital Kiev, Mariupol in the southeast, Valnovakha and Enerhodar, Sumi in the north, and Ezium in the east.

Attack during the ceasefire Even in the midst of a ceasefire, Russian troops have been carrying out attacks in various Ukrainian cities. A bomb blast near the maternity ward of a hospital in Mariupol has injured at least 18 people. A bomb blast near the northern city of Sumi has killed at least 22 people. Dmitry Zhivitska, the Sumerian regional governor, said Russian troops had attacked residential areas and killed people indiscriminately. He wrote in the telegram, ‘Three bombings one evening … a terrible night!’ Ukraine’s armed forces said yesterday that Russian troops had tried to enter the capital, Kiev. Ukrainian forces resisted their attack. The town of Irpin, near Kiev, was also attacked by Russian forces yesterday. Residents fled the city amid their incessant gunfire. Ukrainian troops have blown up a bridge in the city to prevent Russian forces from advancing on the capital.