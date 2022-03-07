Spielberg will reshape a police character

Director Steven Spielberg is going to make a new movie about the popular police character of the sixties ‘Frank Bullet’ in Hollywood movies.

According to a report by online news site Deadline, the new movie will not be a remake of the 198 thriller movie ‘Bullet’ with that character from San Francisco Police.

According to the report, the filmmaker in the US plans to make a new original movie based on the popular character ‘Frank Bullet’ starring Steve McQueen.

In addition to directing the movie under the banner of Warner Bros., Spielberg will also co-produce with Christy McCosco Krieger. The screenwriter of the movie ‘The Post’, Josh Singer will write the screenplay, .

the report said, “No agreement has yet reached for the new project”. McQueen’s son Chad and McQueen’s granddaughter Molly McQueen expect to sign the deal.

The movie has a memorable 11-minute chase scene in the history of the film.