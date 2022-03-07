Sridevi’s daughter Khushi is also coming in the movie

After Janhvi Kapoor, the eldest daughter of late Bollywood star Sridevi, Khushi Kapoor also wrote her name in Bollywood movies.

According to her father Bonnie Kapoor, Indian media India Today reported that she would be happy to join the shooting of the movie in April.

However, Bonnie did not want to reveal the name of the movie or the name of the director right now; The matter will be officially announced.

For months now, rumors have been circulating that Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda is happily starring in a movie, according to a report in the Times of India.

In that movie directed by producer Jaya Akhtar, the rumors of Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan acting with Agastya and Khushi have spread in Bollywood.

It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post. Viewers have to wait until the official announcement.

Earlier, in various interviews, Khushi Kapoor expressed her dream of building a career; He has a vocal presence through social media.

Khushi, 20, graduated from Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai and studied acting at the New York Film Academy in the United States.

Khushi’s elder sister Janhvi Kapoor made her Bollywood debut in 2016 with the movie ‘Dhadak’. Jahnavi later became known for her role in ‘Gunjan Saxena: The Cargill Girl’.