Stoltenberg to Putin: “Stop the war, withdraw your forces, return to diplomacy”

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg addressed Russian President Vladimir Putin and said, “Stop this war. Withdraw your forces. “Back to diplomacy,” he said.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg made statements about Russia ‘s attacks on Ukraine At The Ottawa Security And Defense Conference. Stating that Russia is shattering peace in Europe, Stoltenberg said that Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a brutal war against Ukraine simply because he dared to choose the path of democracy and freedom.

Stating that the war initiated by Putin is not only against international law, Stoltenberg said, “It is trying to destroy the order based on all international rules on which our peace and security depend.”

Addressing Putin, Stoltenberg said, “Stop this war. Withdraw your forces. “Back to diplomacy,” he said, “We watch with horror the increasing civilian casualties, the senseless destruction of cities and infrastructure, and the great humanitarian crisis. “It’s heartbreaking for all of us,” he said.