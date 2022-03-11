Stomach is clean, mind is good

Stomach ailments are also responsible for mental illness.

So to keep the mind well, eliminating stomach problems, being able to defecate well plays an important role.

Niket Sanpal, a gastroenterologist in the United States, said in a report published on Well&good.com: However, I did not find any real evidence behind it. ”

Samantha Gambino, a certified clinical psychologist in New York, takes this explanation further.

“Just as the bowels contract during constipation, so do the sensations,” he said.

From a psychological point of view, this is probably why defecation can keep the mood better.

If the bowel movement is regular, the reason for good mood

“Since 80 percent of serotonin is stored in the gut, it is normal to have a bad mood when you have constipation.”

Dr. Gambino added: “Serotonin is known as the ‘happy hormone’. Regular bowel movements cause less discomfort and ensure regular secretion of serotonin from the gut which controls mood. ”

Constipation increases stress

If it is difficult to defecate, it also affects the mood.

Dr. In Gambino’s words, “Constipation is responsible for anxiety. Because stress during defecation affects not only the body but also the mind. So it is important to have a clean stomach to keep the mind calm. ”

Stomach cleansing keeps the body well

Lack of control over bowel or bowel movements can make you feel very helpless and powerless. Dr. Gambino said that many people became frustrated in this case.

Problems with diarrhea and constipation are a lot like siblings in a relationship. Which has a bad effect on the human mind.

So Dr. According to Gambino, there is no substitute for proper stomach cleansing to keep the mind well.