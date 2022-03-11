Suffering from diabetes for a long time? Rely on water to control

Eating sweets will make you suffer from diabetes, but this idea is completely wrong.

That’s right- diabetics are advised to avoid sweets. But poor diet and uncontrolled lifestyle are also responsible for diabetes. Millions of people are suffering from diabetes in this age. Many die at a young age, sometimes seriously ill. According to experts, in addition to adhering to certain medications and diets, there are some simpler solutions that will help control diabetes.

Frequent urination, sore throat, fatigue, blurred vision, headache, shortness of breath, fatigue, dry mouth, such symptoms may indicate an increase in blood sugar levels. However, there are simple solutions to control it.

According to health experts, dehydration can lead to more than one complex disease. Blood sugar levels can also rise suddenly. According to them, if you have the habit of drinking enough water regularly, diabetes will be under control. Water helps to flush out contaminants from the kidneys and insulin from the body. When there is a lack of water in the body, insulin is not secreted properly. As a result, blood sugar levels rise and affect the kidneys. Kidney stones accumulate and not being able to function properly increases the chances of dying from kidney disease. Therefore, experts are advising diabetics to drink 3 liters of water regularly.