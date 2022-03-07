Suffering from sudden closure of Marine Drive in Cox’s Bazar

Hundreds of tourists visiting the beach are not able to travel to Marine Drive’s tourist village Darianagar, the mountain spring Himchhari, the rocky beach Inani, Patwartek, Teknaf beaches. There are more than 40 hotels and more than 50 restaurants on this road. The sale of these is also closed. Many expressed dissatisfaction with the commencement of repair work on Kalatali Road and closure of Marine Drive without prior announcement.

Mukim Khan, general secretary of the Cox’s Bazar Marine Drive Hotel Resort Owners Association, said millions of tourists have been coming to the beach in the last few days. Notable tourists travel to Teknaf-St. Martin’s Island by Marine Drive. Ordinary people including tourists have suffered due to the sudden closure of Kalatali road. People have been using Kalatali road for so long as an alternative to travel on Marine Drive. Cox’s Bazar Municipality started the renovation work of the road with its own funds.

The Bangladesh Army started construction of Cox’s Bazar-Teknaf Marine Drive in 1991-92. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the 74 km road constructed at a cost of thousands of crores of rupees on May 8, 2016. Since then the importance of Marine Drive has increased. Bay of Bengal on the west side of the road, and Paharsari on the east side. The natural beauty on both sides of the road refreshes the mind of the people while driving.