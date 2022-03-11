Suffering from thyroid problems! Do you know the correct rules for taking medicine?

Many people are currently suffering from thyroid problems.

According to experts, thyroid examination should be done only if there are several symptoms in the body continuously. For example, feeling tired even after adequate rest, hair loss, sudden weight gain, lifeless skin. These are the primary symptoms of thyroid. It is also important to start proper treatment after knowing the test results. Otherwise you may face more complex problems in the future.

According to experts, many patients who have been suffering from thyroid problems for a long time do not get the disease under control even after taking regular medication. Because, in case of thyroid, certain rules of taking medicine should be followed. Otherwise, thyroid does not come under control even after taking medicine for a long time. According to doctors, thyroid medicine should be taken on an empty stomach in the morning. There is no benefit in taking medicine with or after food.

What are the rules to follow while taking thyroid medicine?

1. Take medicine on an empty stomach in the morning. Try to take the medicine at certain times every morning.

2. If you forget to take medicine in the morning, take medicine two hours after lunch in the afternoon.

3. Nothing should be taken within an hour of taking thyroid medicine.

4. Refrain from eating calcium-rich foods within 3 hours of taking the medicine.

5. Do not take any type of supplement with thyroid medicine.

. Do not suddenly stop taking medicine. Increase or decrease the dose of the drug only after following the advice of the doctors.