Sunburn can be eliminated by using potato, cucumber or lemon juice.

There are some well-established ways to get rid of sunburn.

According to a report published in Femina.in, there are ways to reduce sunburn.

Lemon juice and honey

Lemon juice contains bleaching ingredients that help to remove sunburn spots on the skin.

Take fresh lemon juice and add honey to it to make a pack. Apply the pack on the skin, wait for 30 minutes and wash off.

Adding some sugar to it and scrubbing the skin will remove dead cells and smooth the skin.

Sour yogurt and tomatoes

Tomatoes are rich in high antioxidants which help to brighten the skin.

Peel a squash, grate it and squeeze the juice. Add a couple of tablespoons of fresh sour yogurt.

Mix the ingredients well and use on the skin, wait for 20 minutes and wash off.

Yellow and besan

Yellow works excellent to brighten the skin. Basin enhances skin radiance.

Make a pack by mixing one teaspoon of turmeric powder and one cup of besan with water or milk.

Apply the pack on face and body and wait till it dries. Then soak in warm water and scrub. Regular use will easily remove sunburn spots.

Cucumber juice

The cooling ingredients of cucumber reduce sunburn.

Cucumber should be crushed and its juice should be separated. Dip cotton in cucumber juice and apply it on the skin.

Potato juice

Potato juice helps to reduce any dark spots on the skin and dark circles around the eyes. In addition to soothing the skin, potatoes also help to brighten the skin.

Potato juice can be used directly on the skin to remove sunburn spots.

Or you can cut the potato thinly and use it on the upper part of the eyes and on the spots.

Wait ten to 12 minutes and wash it off with water.