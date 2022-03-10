Taiwan is keeping an eye on the war in Ukraine, keeping in mind the threat posed by China

Taiwanese military strategists are analyzing Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the country’s resistance. If China, a large neighbor, ever “uses force” against Taiwan, it is doing so with its own tactics in mind. This information was given in the report of the news agency Reuters on Wednesday.

Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24. Today marks the 15th day of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Russia’s foreign intelligence service has denied the allegations in a statement issued Friday stating “Similar, baseless allegations concerning Russia’s intelligence have been made more than once.

Russia is far more powerful than Ukraine in terms of military power. Nevertheless, Ukraine’s forces are doing “good” in the war against Russia. Ukraine has been able to slow down Russia’s progress on the battlefield.

China considers Taiwan part of its mainland. So the Chinese authorities want to reunite Taiwan on the mainland.

Taiwan, on the other hand, claims to be sovereign.

The dispute between China and Taiwan has been going on for a long time. However, tensions between China and Taiwan have risen sharply recently. China continues to intensify its military and other activities targeting Taiwan.

Reuters reports that Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen is confident in the “asymmetrical war” strategy.