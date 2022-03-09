Tamim will go to South Africa after winning
ODI captain Tamim Iqbal has started working with batting coach Jamie Siddons ahead of the tour of South Africa.
Today at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Mirpur, Tamim told reporters about the goal of the visit. Bangladesh will play a three-match ODI and two-match Test series in South Africa.
Tamim said, “Look, we are at a stage in ODI cricket where I should not say anything other than win. Of course we will go with the goal of winning. Again, this is true, the work is difficult. Our record there is not so good. But the record is such that it could change at any moment. A great example of this was the Test in New Zealand, where we were able to change even if we played well in any version. ‘
There was a time in Bangladesh cricket when it was unwritten to say ‘I want to play good cricket’ before going abroad. Even after a long time, many people continue to say ‘I want to play good cricket’.
“It’s not like I will ever say, we want to play good cricket – maybe that’s what I used to say 10 years ago,” Tamim said. No, I definitely want to win there. I will do whatever it takes for him. If the result is good, then we will work harder. ‘
After going to South Africa since 2002, Bangladesh has not seen a face of victory after playing 6 Tests, 9 ODIs and 4 T20s. In New Zealand soil too, Bangladesh was in Joykhara with all the versions. But on the last tour, the team won the Mount Manganui Test and picked up the first victory there.
Asked how much confidence has been instilled in the team to win as they have yet to win on South African soil, Tamim said: “It is possible to win, but we are proving it in different versions. Take New Zealand, we could not win 30-32 matches. But that team has changed. Hopefully, this team (in South Africa) will be able to change that. I can say one thing about my team, everyone believes we can do better. ‘
Tamim scored a century in the last ODI of the series against Zimbabwe in Harare. He then scored 31 runs in the three-match ODI series against Afghanistan. Criticism was not less. How much pressure does the criticism put on the players for not getting runs in just three matches?
Answering this question, Tamim said, “I am proud of my performance and batting. When I don’t run, it feels bad. What people are saying or not saying … it must be discussed. One thing I have learned from playing international cricket for so long is that there will be a series where you will not play well. You see, three consecutive series are playing well … I always say one thing, if someone doesn’t run in three-four-five innings, he doesn’t go out of form. Again, if someone does well in one innings after 10 innings, he does not come back to form. I know, I will run when my time comes. ‘
Tamim said that once he performed badly, he wanted to prove himself. After playing international cricket for many days, he realized, ‘This is the wrong mentality. Just as I don’t think if I don’t run, I don’t worry if no one on the team gets a run. I know, when the time comes, I will run. ‘
Tamim Iqbal was not on the New Zealand tour. Several of those tours are on a tour of South Africa. Tamim said he would talk to the players on the New Zealand tour to boost the team’s confidence. It’s not just me who has to speak; Everyone can talk, they can share their thoughts. ‘
Tamim is worried about fielding players in the series against Afghanistan, saying, ‘As a team we may not have done well in batting; But I don’t think so much about batting. I’m definitely thinking about fielding. If you want to do well in any version, you have to do well in fielding. Fielding is giving us a little trouble. It has to be solved. Rajin Bhai is the fielding coach in this series. He is doing a great job.
Tamim also talked about the 5th and 6th position in the batting of the team. Asked if there were any concerns about the two positions, Tamim said, “We are more or less satisfied with the number seven. Afif is batting at seven, he is doing well. Only one in five we gave a chance. Only played two innings. Let’s see what happens to him with five or six more innings, then you can think. But I think Yasir Rabbi got the opportunity as a worthy one. ‘
Tamim said he has been working with Siddons for two days on batting, ‘That’s why I came here (at Sher-e-Bangla Stadium). I have been working with him for two days. He is a very honest man and understands the game very well. ‘
Bangladesh will take the field in the first ODI on March 17. The first test will start on March 30.