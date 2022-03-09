Tamim will go to South Africa after winning

ODI captain Tamim Iqbal has started working with batting coach Jamie Siddons ahead of the tour of South Africa.

Today at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Mirpur, Tamim told reporters about the goal of the visit. Bangladesh will play a three-match ODI and two-match Test series in South Africa.

Tamim said, “Look, we are at a stage in ODI cricket where I should not say anything other than win. Of course we will go with the goal of winning. Again, this is true, the work is difficult. Our record there is not so good. But the record is such that it could change at any moment. A great example of this was the Test in New Zealand, where we were able to change even if we played well in any version. ‘

There was a time in Bangladesh cricket when it was unwritten to say ‘I want to play good cricket’ before going abroad. Even after a long time, many people continue to say ‘I want to play good cricket’.

“It’s not like I will ever say, we want to play good cricket – maybe that’s what I used to say 10 years ago,” Tamim said. No, I definitely want to win there. I will do whatever it takes for him. If the result is good, then we will work harder. ‘

After going to South Africa since 2002, Bangladesh has not seen a face of victory after playing 6 Tests, 9 ODIs and 4 T20s. In New Zealand soil too, Bangladesh was in Joykhara with all the versions. But on the last tour, the team won the Mount Manganui Test and picked up the first victory there.

Asked how much confidence has been instilled in the team to win as they have yet to win on South African soil, Tamim said: “It is possible to win, but we are proving it in different versions. Take New Zealand, we could not win 30-32 matches. But that team has changed. Hopefully, this team (in South Africa) will be able to change that. I can say one thing about my team, everyone believes we can do better. ‘

Tamim scored a century in the last ODI of the series against Zimbabwe in Harare. He then scored 31 runs in the three-match ODI series against Afghanistan. Criticism was not less. How much pressure does the criticism put on the players for not getting runs in just three matches?