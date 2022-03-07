Tears in Ponting’s eyes for Warne

The two were teammates for a long time. He has given two hands to the team, he has become the rider of many successes. This is not to say that there was not even a small problem. But the occasion of joy was more. Ricky Ponting can’t accept the departure of that long time teammate. The former Australian captain is moved by the thought of Shane Warne.

Warne made his Test debut in January 1992. Three years later, Ricky Ponting came to the Australia team with an ODI. Both were members of the team that won the 1999 World Cup in Australia. Warne was the best bowler in the match to take home the title after losing to Pakistan in the final.

When he returned to the team, he got Ponting as captain. During his leadership, Warne spun the stick at 22 yards with great force.

In the ICC Review, Ponting opened the flood of memories. He said he was stunned to hear the news.

“I woke up in the morning and was getting the kids ready to play netball. Rianna (Ponting’s wife) was looking at his mobile and told me the news of Warne. I snatched the mobile from his hand to watch and (after hearing the news) I couldn’t believe it, still can’t believe it. ”

“The news was so painful that I could not speak. Every moment I thought about her, the experience with her, and the way we walked, I was losing my language. Even today, when I was watching the tribute on TV, I had to turn off the TV as soon as I heard his voice. ”

What would Ponting say if he had the last chance to talk to Warne?

“I can only say how much I love him. I couldn’t tell him that. If I could say so. ”

Ponting also sought to highlight the generosity of Warne, the second-highest 708 wicket-taker in Test history towards friends and family.

“If you could spend a day with him, the names of some people would appear on his mobile phone. Sitting at home was very rare for Warne. He always tried to find time for his friends and family and that was one of his strengths. ”

“The more people talk about Shane, the clearer he will be with his family and friends. He had the power to draw everyone to him and that is a feature that many do not have. ”

Last Friday, Warne left the world of Maya in Koh Samui, Thailand and went to Asim. His funeral will be held statewide.