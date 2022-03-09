That historic match of Bangladesh girls in Eden of dreams

Dust has accumulated in the memory of Parveen Nachima Nahar. But how to forget that memory! Looking back 39 years, he said, ‘But we have played in Eden before the boys of Bangladesh. We were thrilled to be in Eden that day. ‘

Thrilled Monwar Anis Khan too. She remembers the happy days of the first three-month girls’ cricket camp before the March 1983 Eden trip.

Monwar Anis said of that memory, ‘At the end of the camp in Dhaka, two groups of girls were formed. We play practice matches. At the end of the camp we used to practice indoors in a group Abahani. Coach Syed Altaf Hossain used to train his brother’s boys as well as Abahani girls.

Officers would watch the practice and tell the girls, ‘You keep practicing. We will take you to Calcutta.

Arrangements were made for a friendly match by contacting the West Bengal women’s cricket team. That became history. This is the first match of the Bengal women cricketers with a foreign team and also the first foreign tour.

But the Bengali girls did not have much experience before leaving. Here are a few practice matches with the boys team in Dhaka. Then came that Mahendrakshan. The girls of Abahani Sports Club went on an exciting journey by road via Jessore-Benapole.

The friendly cricket match between the two Bengali girls was played on March 24, 1983 at Eden, the paradise of cricket. In the 30-over match, West Bengal Women’s Cricket Association President XI scored 143 runs for 3 wickets. Abahani’s innings stopped at 6 for 6. Shaheen scored maximum 22 runs in the match which was lost by 8 runs.

Captain Musarat Kabir Ivy scored 15 runs. Shaheen Akhter Lubna 6 (currently living in Canada), Durdana Nitu 6, Nargis Akhter (currently living in Australia) 5. The match was also played by Afsana Akhter (retired from Rural Electrification Board), Arundhati, Parveen Nasima Nahar Putul, Dolly Cruz and others. Saba Panni (living abroad) was the twelfth player. (Source: Fortnightly Sports World, April, 1983)

The coach was Naeem Firoz, elder brother of Abahani officer Nazma Shamim. The coach was not unhappy even though the team lost. Because, according to him, the girls of Bengal had a lot to learn from that visit. In a report published in the fortnightly sports after returning from West Bengal, he said, “Our weakness during the tour was in bowling and fielding. If we could look at this, our game would be better. ‘ In the ten years prior to that tour, the West Bengal team had won the Indian National Championship eight times and the runners-up once. Abahani rate was very normal. The journey of Abahani women’s cricket team did not last a year then. At the beginning, 50855 girls came to the camp due to the efforts of Abahani officer Nazma Shamim. In the end, 20-22 people survived.