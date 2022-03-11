That’s why the two princes are avoiding Biden

The United States has imposed sanctions on Russia over fuel imports since the start of the war in Ukraine. Washington is considering importing fuel and oil from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates as alternative sources.

The BBC reported on Wednesday, citing a report in The Wall Street Journal.

Officials in the Middle East and the United States have told the Wall Street Journal that President Joe Biden has been trying to talk in recent weeks with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and UAE Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. He instructed to arrange a phone conversation. Both leaders have rejected US requests to that effect.

U.S. officials told the Guardian that someone wanted to talk to the two princes on the phone. But that is not possible.

The Wall Street Journal talks with Saudi officials about the cause. Officials in the country told the newspaper that the Saudi-led military alliance for the war in Yemen wants more help from the United States. Saudi Arabia also wants assurances that the United States will not take action against Mohammed bin Salman.

Saudi officials say Saudi Arabia wants more support from the United States to intervene in the war in Yemen. The Middle East country also wants to withdraw the lawsuit filed against Prince Salman in the United States after the 2016 assassination of Jamal Khashoggi, a Washington Post columnist and critic of the Saudi administration.