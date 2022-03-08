The 11-year-old Ukrainian walked 1,200 kilometers alone

An 11-year-old boy has safely crossed the 1,200-kilometer route from eastern Ukraine to Slovakia. He had only two small bags and a passport with him on the journey. And there was the phone number of the relatives.

The boy’s name is Hasan. He left the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhya alone to seek refuge. Because his mother did not want to leave his old grandmother. His mother picks him up on a train. And when he reached the border, the customs officials helped him.

Officials say he was the real hero and with a smile he conquered everyone. After crossing the border, the volunteers receive him and give him food and drink. And customs officials spoke on the phone with his relatives in the Slovak capital.

Slovak police have posted a video of this. Hassan’s mother thanked everyone for taking care of her son and explained why she let him go so far alone.

His mother said we have a power plant in a nearby town. Russia is firing there. I can’t leave my mother. He cannot move on his own. So I sent the boy to Slovakia.

Note that Tuesday is the 13th day of Russia’s operation in Ukraine. Earlier, on February 24, Russian troops launched a military operation in Ukraine at the behest of Russian President Vladimir Putin. As part of the operation, Ukraine is being attacked by land, air and sea. The Ukrainian army has also been trying to resist since the operation began. There is a bloody conflict between the two sides.