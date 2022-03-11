The attack did not stop even during the discussion

The Russian invasion of Ukraine continues. Fighting between the two sides is reported in some cities. Many people are fleeing the country. The number of people trapped is also a lot.

Under such circumstances, Russia’s military operation in Ukraine entered its third week on Thursday. The foreign ministers of the two countries sat down for peace talks in Antalya, Turkey. However, no decision has been taken to end the war. No progress has been made on ceasefire and allowing civilians to leave Ukraine. The first day’s discussion ended without any result. However, both sides agreed to continue the talks.

Speaking at a news conference following a brief discussion yesterday, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said they had agreed to work on resolving the humanitarian crisis.”I want to say again that Ukraine has not surrendered, is not surrendering and will not surrender,” Dmitry said.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov did not offer any concessions and reiterated his demand for a neutral position, including the disarmament of Ukraine. At the same time, he complained that the West was adding fuel to the fire by supplying arms to Ukraine. However he acknowledged that their numbers were not enough to defeat Ukraine. Lavrov also said that according to the plan, their military operation in Ukraine is going on.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was optimistic about the peace talks, which began with Turkish mediation. Israel also spoke of hope. There was no word from Turkey or Israel after the talks yesterday. Russia and Ukraine have been in talks before. Several rounds of talks on the Belarusian border have not been fruitful.

Germany and France have demanded an “immediate ceasefire” in Ukraine. Yesterday, French President Emmanuel Macho and German Chancellor Olaf Schultz spoke by telephone with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The three leaders agreed to maintain close contact in the next few days.

The attack did not stop

Russian forces continued their offensive in Ukraine yesterday amid talks. Earlier in the day, Russia carried out air strikes in the Sumi area. The Russian

attack damaged several facilities, including a maternal and children’s hospital in the southeastern city of Mariupol. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called the attack a “war crime.”

The World Health Organization (WHO) said yesterday that it had recorded 24 attacks by Russian forces on various health facilities in Ukraine between February 24 and March 7. At least 12 people were killed in the attacks. 17 people were injured. They confirmed that two of the dead were health workers.

Fighting around Kiev

The conflict has also made it dangerous for civilians in the north of the capital, including Bucha, Irpin and Hostomail, on the outskirts of Kiev. The regional administration said there were plans to evacuate civilians from Bucha, Irpin, Hostomail and Borodianka today (Thursday) through humanitarian corridors.

Kiev Mayor Vitaly Klitschko told a television channel that the Russians’ main goal was to occupy Kiev. They surrounded the capital and continued to attack. But their plans are not working. He said, ‘Our people are fighting hard in Bucha, Vorgel, Irpin, Hostomel. Thanks to them. Because of them, all the plans around the capital are failing.

Mayor Klitschko said one out of every two people in Kiev has left the city. Now there are less than 2 million people in the city and the city has become a fortress — every road, every building is now a fortress.

Russia’s ongoing military operation has so far displaced more than 2.3 million Ukrainians in neighboring countries. Every day thousands of people are leaving the country in search of safe haven.

Ukraine says civilians trapped in various cities due to Russia’s continued attacks are facing an extreme humanitarian crisis. Among them, the condition of the residents of Mariuple town is very bad. They spend their days in the cold without electricity. No water supply.