The big rise in the stock market is to pull the reins

The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC), the regulator of the capital market, has set a maximum limit of 2 per cent or a circuit breaker to reduce the share price from today. In other words, from today, there was no opportunity to reduce the price of any share in the stock market by more than 2 percent. According to the BSEC decision, most of the stocks traded in the market today have gone up in price. This has led to a big rise in the index.