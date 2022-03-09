Business

The big rise in the stock market is to pull the reins

Kevin Robin
The decision has had a positive effect on the stock market as the share price has been reduced to prevent a fall. Coming out of the trend of falling prices of the last few days, the index has risen a lot on Wednesday. The main index of the country’s stock market Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) DSEX has risen 156 points or two and a half percent in a single day today. The overall index of Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) is 362 points or 2 percent.

The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC), the regulator of the capital market, has set a maximum limit of 2 per cent or a circuit breaker to reduce the share price from today. In other words, from today, there was no opportunity to reduce the price of any share in the stock market by more than 2 percent. According to the BSEC decision, most of the stocks traded in the market today have gone up in price. This has led to a big rise in the index.

Earlier, on March 19, 2020, Corona set a minimum price level or floor price to stop the fall when the market started plummeting. After that decision of BSEC, on 19th March, 2020, on the same day, the main index of DSE, DSEX, increased by 361 points or more than 10 percent.

The BSEC has decided to set a maximum limit on the share price reduction on Tuesday. And that has been effective today. The selling pressure in the market was low from the beginning of the transaction. However, in the first 30 minutes after the start of trading in the morning, the main index of the Dhaka market increased by more than 100 points. For this reason, no one wanted to sell shares at a loss on this day.

At the end of the day, the transaction amount in the Dhaka market was Tk 63 crore, which is Tk 28 crore more than the previous day. And at the end of the day, the amount of transactions on the CSE was 24 crore, which is 2 crore more than the previous day.

