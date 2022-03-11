The bill was passed of ban Russian fuel by the US Congress

Confusion prevails in the fuel oil market. International oil prices fell 16 percent on Wednesday after news broke in the world media that the United States was scrambling for an alternative source of fuel. Since then, prices have risen 3 percent. At the time of writing, the price of fuel oil was 114 per barrel.

In this context, Western nations have called on OPEC members to increase oil production and supply. Another piece of information can be given to understand how serious the situation is. That is, the United States has also sent a message to Venezuela to increase its supply of oil to the international market. News BBC and Next.

US President Joe Biden has offered to discuss the issue with the leadership of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. But they did not show much interest in it.

In this context, a bill passed in the lower house of the US Congress, the House of Representatives, has approved a ban on the import of fuel oil, natural gas and coal from Russia. There were 414 votes in favor of the proposal. 18 against. The bill was introduced by the Joe Biden government under pressure from US public opinion.

The passage of the bill in the US Legislature would allow the Biden government to impose a total ban on imports of fuel oil, natural gas and coal from Russia by WTO member states.

Western European countries, such as Germany and France, depend heavily on Russia’s oil and natural gas. In that sense, it is possible for the US to impose sanctions on the economies of those countries. Moscow claimed last week that it would take more than a year for Europe to find alternative measures if Russia stopped buying oil and natural gas.

International market analysts, meanwhile, say the US sanctions will not have much effect on Russia at the moment.

Other market analysts, including Troy Vincent, say the United States wanted to impose sanctions on Russia, along with European allies. That would be fruitful. Because European countries are heavily dependent on Russian oil and gas. But for the time being it was not successful and the United States alone imposed the ban.

Following the US decision, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak threatened to cut off gas supplies to Europe in retaliation. He says Western sanctions on Russia’s oil imports amount to war.

This will bring disaster to the international oil market. If necessary, his country will close the Nord Stream-1 gas pipeline to Germany.

As a result of the ban, the price of fuel oil could exceed 300 a barrel. He also spoke about Russia’s Nord Stream-2 project to supply gas to Europe. Last month, Germany revoked its approval of the project. “We have the right to make any decision,” said Alexander Novak, referring to the Nord Stream project agreement. However, the decision may be taken at any time depending on the decision of the West.

Many countries have formed alliances with each other at different times to counter the threat posed by a single country in the global oil market. But so far it has not been possible to create alternatives in a few big countries.

Europe, meanwhile, thinks a ban on Russia’s oil imports could be a boomerang for them at the moment. Frances Timmermans, vice-president of the European Commission, said it would not be easy for them to find an alternative to Russia. It will take at least a few years. “It will not be easy,” he said in a speech to the European Parliament. But it is possible.

That is why Europe has been slow to take strong action against Russia.