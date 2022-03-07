The body of the Indian ambassador was recovered from the embassy in Palestine

The body of Indian Ambassador Mukul Arya has been recovered from inside the Indian Embassy in Ramallah, Palestine. His body was recovered on Sunday.

Indian Foreign Minister S Jayashankar has expressed grief over the news of Mukul’s death. He was a brilliant and talented officer. He had a lot to do in front of him. My condolences to his family and loved ones.

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry has expressed its condolences over the death of Mukul Arya at work. In a statement, they said that after receiving the painful news, President Mahmoud Abbas and Prime Minister Muhammad Shatai had issued various instructions to all security authorities, police and government authorities on an urgent basis.

A statement from the Ministry of External Affairs said that they were in touch with the Indian Ministry of External Affairs to arrange for the release of Mukul Arya’s body. Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki expressed deep condolences to Indian Foreign Minister Jayashankar. They also expressed their condolences to the Government of India and Mukul’s family through Jayashankar.