The British appealed to the Ukrainian Embassy in London to fight

Kevin Robin 3 hours ago


Ukraine recently announced that it would establish a military unit of foreigners to fight against Russia , and announced that nearly 20 thousand people from 52 countries applied to join this union. In London, the capital of England, the British came to the Ukrainian Embassy to fight in the ranks of the Ukrainian army against Russia and applied. Brits from many different professions, who came to the Ukrainian Embassy, ​​left the embassy building after receiving information about their application.

